Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Let's keep the spirits high

The boss is keen to remain upbeat following a seventh game unbeaten in the Championship

4 Hours ago

Sign in or register to watch

Subscribe to watch

Boss on Wigan stalemate

Tony Mowbray admitted the dressing room was an emotional place at the end of the draw with Wigan at Ewood, with the main thoughts of everyone being with Bradley Dack, who was stretchered off midway during the second half.

Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

We didn't get what we deserved

14 February 2019

Read full article

Club News

Mowbray: Lack of ruthlessness led to our downfall

11 August 2019

Read full article

Club News

Use our spirit to get us over the line

19 April 2018

Read full article

Club News

Our only focus is on the next game

29 March 2018

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Christmas treat for miniature Hero!

4 Hours ago

Christmas has come early for a brave young boy from Blackburn.

Read full article

Club News

Take the positives into Boxing Day

6 Hours ago

Christian Walton says Rovers should take the confidence from their seven-game unbeaten streak and use it to earn three points against Birmingham City on Boxing Day.

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: Rovers 0-0 Wigan Athletic

7 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Highlights: Rovers 0-0 Wigan Athletic

10 Hours ago

Read full article

View more