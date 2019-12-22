Let's continue to climb

Tosin Adarabioyo is hoping to help Rovers to a festive haul of points
On-loan defender Tosin Adarabioyo is hoping Rovers good run of form can continue over the festive period, with the Manchester City loanee believing the next few games could be a crucial spell in the campaign.
What's going on at Ewood throughout tonight? We host Wigan Athletic at Ewood Park and here's our matchday timetable for the main event against the Latics...
Tony Mowbray has revealed that Derrick Williams is back available for selection after returning to training this week.
There's not too many defenders in the Championship that are in finer form than Tosin Adarabioyo.
Tony Mowbray says an extra couple of days to prepare for the visit of Wigan Athletic has arrived at the perfect time for his team.
