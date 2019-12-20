Lenihan: Bring it on

Darragh Lenihan says he's relishing the chance of continuing Rovers' unbeaten run across the festive period.

Wigan Athletic are first up on Monday night at Ewood Park before quickfire encounters with Birmingham City and Huddersfield Town bring 2019 to an end.

The 25-year-old's been crucial to Rovers' fine form in recent weeks, with the team sitting just one point off the play-offs in the Championship.

“We have four games in 10 days or so and then have a cup game after that," the powerful Irishman said in the build up to the clash with Paul Cook's Latics.

"It’ll be a busy period but we have a strong squad and will go into the games full of confidence.

“We could have beat Swansea, but overall things have gone well.

“We have a local derby coming up against Wigan and we know what those games are all about, whether you’re doing well or not.

“They’re always difficult games and you need to be right at it. Hopefully we can win.

“It’s disappointing to be injured and to not contribute to the team. You want to get back as soon as you can and chip in by helping the team get points.

“The boys are in good spirits but it’s a period that we’re all looking forward to."