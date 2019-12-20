Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Lenihan: Bring it on

A busy period is on the horizon and Darragh Lenihan is relishing the feast of festive football

12 Hours ago

Darragh Lenihan says he's relishing the chance of continuing Rovers' unbeaten run across the festive period.

Ticket News

Ticket news: Wigan Athletic (H)

11 Hours ago

Wigan Athletic are first up on Monday night at Ewood Park before quickfire encounters with Birmingham City and Huddersfield Town bring 2019 to an end.

The 25-year-old's been crucial to Rovers' fine form in recent weeks, with the team sitting just one point off the play-offs in the Championship.

“We have four games in 10 days or so and then have a cup game after that," the powerful Irishman said in the build up to the clash with Paul Cook's Latics.

"It’ll be a busy period but we have a strong squad and will go into the games full of confidence.

“We could have beat Swansea, but overall things have gone well.

“We have a local derby coming up against Wigan and we know what those games are all about, whether you’re doing well or not.

“They’re always difficult games and you need to be right at it. Hopefully we can win.

“It’s disappointing to be injured and to not contribute to the team. You want to get back as soon as you can and chip in by helping the team get points.

“The boys are in good spirits but it’s a period that we’re all looking forward to."


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Boss: Top class Tosin has to stay grounded

5 December 2019

Despite impressive showings in the heart of the back line since arriving from Manchester City on loan, it's important for Tosin Adarabioyo to keep his feet firmly on the ground according to Tony...

Read full article

Club News

A blossoming partnership

2 December 2019

In the three games that Darragh Lenihan and Tosin Adarabioyo have played together in a back four, Rovers have won all of them.

Read full article

Club News

Lenihan lights up Blackburn Hospital

26 November 2019

Darragh Lenihan was a special guest at Royal Blackburn Hospital for the switching on of their Christmas lights.

Read full article

Club News

Darragh: Room for improvement ahead of Wednesday

26 November 2019

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Gallery: Rovers at Royal Blackburn Hospital

14 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: Disabled Supporters Christmas Party

16 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Rovers stars spread Christmas cheer

19 Hours ago

Rovers’ stars played Santa for the day when they visited the Children’s Ward at the Royal Blackburn Hospital.

Read full article

Club News

Players’ star turn at Disabled Supporters’ Christmas Party

19 December 2019

Rovers stars Tosin Adarabioyo, Ryan Nyambe, Ben Brereton, John Buckley, Amari’i Bell and Jacob Davenport were on hand to spread some festive cheer at the 27th annual Disabled Supporters' Christmas...

Read full article

View more