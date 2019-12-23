Leading by example

Armband or no armband, you always know what you're going to get from the defensive powerhouse that is Darragh Lenihan.

The Republic of Ireland international centre back has been the man leading out the troops lately, with regular captain Elliott Bennett starting on the bench on recent occasions.

The 25-year-old has already suffered an injury setback this term, but since his return to the team, which came against Barnsley last month, Rovers have been rampant and unbeaten in the last six games.

The team have triumphed in the last five league outings at Ewood Park too, with Lenihan crucial to Rovers' recent upturn in fortunes.

“Hopefully we can keep this consistent run going over the next few weeks," he said ahead of tonight's home encounter with Wigan Athletic.

“Our thoughts are only on Wigan. We want a good result against them and there are no bankers in this league. If we’re not at it then we’ll get turned over.

“We need to be physically and mentally ready for the challenge ahead.

“I’ve always had the leadership qualities and have captained the young Irish sides in the past, but this is a different ball game for me.

“I feel we have a number of leaders in the team, and that’s only a good thing."

Lenihan's forged an impressive defensive partnership with on loan Tosin Adarabioyo, with the pairing looking unbeatable at times this term.

A growing understanding and a style that compliments one another, there have been plenty of eye-catching displays over the last month or so.

And Darragh believes that his partner in crime has all the attributes to play at the top level on a regular basis.

“Tosin’s brilliant to play with," he added.

"He’s strong, he’s big, he’s quick, has great distribution and has all the attributes to play for Manchester City in my opinion.

“He’s here to learn and help us out, and he’s a fantastic player. It’s a squad game and whoever the manager picks I’m sure we will all do the business.

“The gaffer wants to bring that level of competition in and that means we push each other on in training."