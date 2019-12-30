Skip to site footer
Injury issues ahead of New Year's Day trip

The boss offers an update on the fitness of Ryan Nyambe, Corry Evans, Derrick Williams and Lewis Holtby

6 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray says time will tell whether he'll have a number of first team players back available for the New Year's Day trip to Nottingham Forest.

There were plenty of key players missing for the disappointing defeat at Huddersfield Town on Sunday afternoon in our final outing of 2019.

Following a hectic schedule, a number of the squad have picked up niggles and knocks during the festive fixture list.

Ryan Nyambe, Derrick Williams, Corry Evans and Lewis Holtby were all notable omissions in Yorkshire, whilst Bradley Dack and Greg Cunningham remain sidelined long-term.

That meant Harry Chapman and Jacob Davenport were in the squad for the first time in the league, and the duo could be utilised again at Nottingham Forest, depending on whether or not the injury list clears for Mowbray.

“Nyambe’s a huge frustration, Corry Evans is a frustration, we know about Bradley as well," the boss said after the game at the John Smith's Stadium regarding the injury situation.

“I think they are generally fatigue injuries and I’m not sure where we are at the moment with them.

“Williams lasted two minutes in training on Saturday so I’m not sure he’s going to be ready for Nottingham Forest.

“Evans is someone who we’ll try on the grass ahead of the game but I don’t think Nyambe is going to make it.

“Obviously Dack’s not going to make it either.

“Holtby is another who has a fatigue injury. He’s come from a different country and he’s finding the intensity of these games really tough," he added.

“It’s a muscle injury with him and we’ll just have to see if he is ready.

“We have Forest and then the FA Cup game, and then Saturday to Saturday games for six or seven weeks.

“At this moment it’s all about the recovery for the next game.”


