Holtby: Let's stay positive

Lewis Holtby cut a frustrated figure following the Boxing Day draw with Birmingham City, but insists the signs are reassuring that Rovers can continue their fine form.

By picking up a point against the Blues, Rovers are now eight games unbeaten in the Championship with five victories arriving in that sequence of results.

Adam Armstrong's penalty - his sixth goal of the season - wasn't enough for Rovers to take all three points against Pep Clotet's side, who battled back through a spot kick of their own later on in the second half.

It's now two successive home draws for Tony Mowbray's men, but Holtby's keen to look forward rather than back.

“I think if you think about the last two, we’ve had two home games and after a very good run, we were thinking about getting two wins," he admitted when speaking post-match.

“We only got two points, the positive is that we didn’t lose, but still if we have ambitions we need to try and win these type of games.

“It was a scrappy game of football, lots of balls in the air, lots of fights, 50-50s.

“We went 1-0 up and didn’t really get the chance to keep it at that or get a second goal.

“We’re a bit frustrated of course, but there’s not a lot of time to be frustrated or down because we have another two games coming up in a short period of time.”

“We allowed them in our own half, and that kept them alive."

The games come thick and fast over the festive period, with a trip to Huddersfield Town handing Rovers the opportunity to return to winning ways on Sunday 29th December.

In front of a sold out away support, Holtby is hoping the team can put on a show.

“We will analyse the game and see what we can do better and get back to playing football and playing new games," he added.

“It’s a short period of time, a lot of games, so we can be frustrated for 24 hours but we have to pick ourselves up and look to go to Huddersfield and try and get three points.”