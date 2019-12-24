Highlights: Rovers 0-0 Wigan Athletic

All the action from our penultimate home game of 2019 against the Latics at Ewood Park
Blackburn Rovers v Wigan Athletic highlights
Tony Mowbray admits it was a frustrating night for Rovers, who lacked their usual spark in the 0-0 home draw with Wigan Athletic.
Rovers star Bradley Dack will go for a scan on the serious-looking injury he sustained in the goalless draw at home to Wigan Athletic.
Tony Mowbray has made seven changes to his starting XI for tonight's Championship encounter with Wigan Athletic at Ewood Park.
