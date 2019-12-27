Skip to site footer
Highlights: Rovers 1-1 Birmingham City

All the action from the Boxing Day clash against the Blues at Ewood Park

1 Hour ago

Club News

Club News

Mowbray provides Dack injury update

15 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has revealed that Bradley Dack will miss the rest of the season with a serious knee injury.

Read full article

Club News

Mowbray frustrated to only take a point

16 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray was disappointed to take only a point at home to Birmingham City in what he described as a ‘poor game’ at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Team news: Rovers v Birmingham City

20 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has made six changes to his starting lineup for today's clash against Birmingham City at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Christian keen to keep up Christmas cheer

21 Hours ago

Christian Walton is hoping that the smiles remain on Rovers faces across the Christmas period.

Read full article

