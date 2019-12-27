Highlights: Rovers 1-1 Birmingham City

All the action from the Boxing Day clash against the Blues at Ewood Park
Blackburn Rovers v Birmingham City highlights
Tony Mowbray has revealed that Bradley Dack will miss the rest of the season with a serious knee injury.
Tony Mowbray was disappointed to take only a point at home to Birmingham City in what he described as a ‘poor game’ at Ewood Park.
Tony Mowbray has made six changes to his starting lineup for today's clash against Birmingham City at Ewood Park.
Christian Walton is hoping that the smiles remain on Rovers faces across the Christmas period.
