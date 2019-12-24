Christmas treat for miniature Hero!

Christmas has come early for a brave young boy from Blackburn.

Jacob Pickering, who was born with no left hand, has received the best present ever this year … a state-of-the-art bionic arm.

The ‘Hero Arm’, as it is known, is the world’s first multi-grip bionic arm available especially for children and is made using 3D printing technology.

Jacob, who is a massive Rovers fan, is the first child in the UK to receive a ‘Hero Arm’ courtesy of the Tej Kohli Foundation – an international charity who support children with disabilities to live meaningful lives.

After hearing that Jacob had chosen his Hero Arm to be blue-and-white, the club invited the 10-year-old to meet his heroes at Rovers’ training ground.

Jacob was given a warm welcome as he arrived at the Senior Training Centre, where he was greeted by manager Tony Mowbray and a host of his favourite players, including (pictured) Danny Graham, Bradley Dack, Harry Chapman, Joe Rothwell, Tosin Adarabioyo and Dominic Samuel.

And as an extra Christmas treat, the Rovers players ensured he headed home with gifts galore, including a number of signed shirts and boots.

We hope you have a great Christmas, Jacob!