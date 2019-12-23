Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Hard work the key to our winning formula

Tony Mowbray's side go in search of a sixth successive home win in the Championship when Wigan Athletic head to Ewood Park this evening

1 Hour ago

Sign in or register to watch

Subscribe to watch

Work hard to keep the winning formula

Ahead of the clash with Wigan at Ewood tonight, Tony Mowbray insists the players' feet are firmly on the ground despite the recent run of results that has seen Rovers rise up the league table, with the boss admitting that only hard work will keep us in the play-off mix.

Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

We didn't get what we deserved

14 February 2019

Read full article

Club News

We showed real maturity

15 December 2019

Read full article

Club News

Danny deserves his milestone goal

12 December 2019

Read full article

Club News

Tony: Our focus is only on Doncaster

24 April 2018

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Leading by example

5 Hours ago

Armband or no armband, you always know what you're going to get from the defensive powerhouse that is Darragh Lenihan.

Read full article

Club News

O Come All Ye Faithful

6 Hours ago

Following four home wins in a row, there's never been a better time to back the boys as we get set for a feast of festive football at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Mowbray: We can't afford to be complacent

23 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray says his side can't afford to be complacent on Monday night when Wigan Athletic make the short trip to Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Let's continue to climb

22 December 2019

Read full article

View more