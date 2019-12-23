Hard work the key to our winning formula
Tony Mowbray's side go in search of a sixth successive home win in the Championship when Wigan Athletic head to Ewood Park this evening
1 Hour ago
Work hard to keep the winning formula
Ahead of the clash with Wigan at Ewood tonight, Tony Mowbray insists the players' feet are firmly on the ground despite the recent run of results that has seen Rovers rise up the league table, with the boss admitting that only hard work will keep us in the play-off mix.
