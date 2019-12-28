Half Season Tickets on sale now!

Half Season Tickets are now on sale from the Rovers ticket office and they provide incredible value for you watching all of the second half of the 2019-20 campaign.

Rovers are flying at the moment, with four successive victories propelling Tony Mowbray's men to just a couple of points outside the Championship play-off places.

It promises to be a second half of the season that you simply can't afford to miss.

The final 11 games of the season includes an encounter with local rivals Preston North End as well as fixtures with the high-flying former Premier League duo of West Bromwich Albion and also Leeds United.

Under-8s go FREE in the Family Stand with a paying Adult or Senior, with the Half Season Ticket beginning against Birmingham City on Boxing Day.

With substantial savings and up to five games FREE against match by match pricing, the Half Season Ticket could provide the perfect stocking filler for a loved one this Christmas.

You can also spread the cost of your Half Season Ticket over three months with a direct debit plan.

So back the boys as Tony Mowbray’s men, who are unbeaten in their last five Ewood outings, aim for a strong second half of the 2019-20 campaign.

Prices can be found below: