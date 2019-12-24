Gallery: Rovers 0-0 Wigan Athletic

All the action in image form from the encounter against the Latics at Ewood Park
Tony Mowbray admits it was a frustrating night for Rovers, who lacked their usual spark in the 0-0 home draw with Wigan Athletic.
Rovers star Bradley Dack will go for a scan on the serious-looking injury he sustained in the goalless draw at home to Wigan Athletic.
Tony Mowbray has made seven changes to his starting XI for tonight's Championship encounter with Wigan Athletic at Ewood Park.
