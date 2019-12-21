Gallery: Warming up for Wigan

The lads are spending the weekend going through their final preparations for Monday's home clash with the Latics
6 Hours ago
Tony Mowbray has revealed that Derrick Williams is back available for selection after returning to training this week.
There's not too many defenders in the Championship that are in finer form than Tosin Adarabioyo.
Tony Mowbray says an extra couple of days to prepare for the visit of Wigan Athletic has arrived at the perfect time for his team.
Following four home wins in a row, there's never been a better time to back the boys as we get set for a feast of festive football at Ewood Park.
