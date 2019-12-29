Football Origins with John Buckley

John Buckley is next in line to step up to the plate in our 'Football Origins' feature...

We sat down with the midfielder to discuss his career so far, his firsts, his favourites and much more.

This piece was in the matchday programme against Wigan Athletic.

First Football Memory

I think my first football memory is playing matches on astroturf on Saturday and Sunday mornings, for two separate teams. I just remember it always being freezing and throwing it down with rain when I was playing!

Team You Supported Growing Up

I’ve always supported Manchester United.

First Game You Attended

Off the top of my head, I think it was a Champions League game at Old Trafford. I can’t remember who it was against, I just remember that it was around Bonfire time and I was only young.

First Football Shirt Owned

I remember having a black Manchester United away shirt, with Nani and number 17 on the back. I liked it a lot!

First Pair Of Football Boots

I think they were a pair of David Beckham’s Adidas Predators, in blue and white. I never used to take them off – I used to love wearing them!

Favourite Player

I think from the last few years I’d say Andres Iniesta, but right now I like Marco Verratti of PSG and Isco of Real Madrid.

First Junior Team

They were called Failsworth West and I also played for one called Dukinfield Youth.

Age You Were Scouted

I was playing for Failsworth West in a little tournament when I was about six years old and I was spotted by a Rovers scout. I was shocked at the time, but obviously over the moon. And my grandad bought me a little dog for being scouted!

Professional Debut

It was Sheffield Wednesday away last season. We didn’t get a good result, but it was a proud moment for me. I actually played 80 minutes for the Under-23s the night before and then played around half an hour on the Saturday! The atmosphere was really good and it was my first experience of playing at a big stadium, so I was buzzing.

Best Memory in Football

The moment a few weeks ago when I scored the winner at home to Sheffield Wednesday. It was just a great feeling, especially to get the three points as well and with it being in the last few minutes of the game.

Best Advice Ever Received

‘Always believe in yourself’ – I’ve been told that from a few people. My dad has said that to me a lot. And also ‘take the highs with the lows and the lows with the highs’, because there’s always ups and downs in football and things can change quickly, as we’ve seen with results recently.

Advice For Young Players

Work harder than everybody else and always do your extras, because it all adds up.