Focus on what we can do

Isaac Whitehall's eager to make up for last season's cup disappointment when Rovers host Newport County in the FA Youth Cup this evening.

Whitehall played the full 90 minutes as Rovers crashed out of the competition at this stage last term against Gillingham.

Tonight will be the teenager's second bite of the cherry in the tournament when he lines up against County, who have reached this stage of the competition for the first time in their history.

And speaking ahead of the game, the versatile defender says the squad are excited to play on the hallowed Ewood Park turf under the gaze of first team boss Tony Mowbray.

“It’s different from the league, you get a real buzz leading up to the games and you look forward to it because we’re playing at Ewood Park, in front of the manager, the staff and supporters," he told iFollow Rovers.

“You get a really good feeling about these games because you get to play in front of fans and staff. It’s about showing what you can do at the main stadium.

“The first team play there and that’s where you want to be eventually. If you take the opportunity then why can’t we play there long-term?

“It’s in the back of our minds about last season’s run. We want to do much better than last term and do as well as we can. If we play the way we know we can then we can go far in the competition.

“Newport will be a physical team, direct and won’t want to play much. It’ll be about us doing what we do.

“They’ll be more direct than we’re used to in the league. It’s different because we’ll be expected to win, but we won’t get ahead of ourselves and won’t get drawn into anything they do," he added.

“You’ve got to prepare differently for these sort of games. It would mean everything to have a run in this competition because it could lead to more opportunities.

“The games on a Saturday are about developing more rather than just winning. The Youth Cup games are knockout football and we see every one of them as must win.

“It’ll be great to play in front of a crowd.”

Kick-off this evening is at 7pm, with admission priced at £4 for an Adult ticket and £2 for a Concession.

Please note that Season Ticket holders, 1875 Club memberships and Junior Rovers memberships aren't valid for free entry.

Payment is taken on the turnstiles, with no advanced tickets available.

If you can't make it, we will provide live updates from the encounter via our social media channels.