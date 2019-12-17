FAYC preview: Rovers Under-18s v Newport County Under-18s

Rovers make their 2019-20 FA Youth Cup bow tonight as Ewood Park plays host to a third round clash with Newport County.

County make the long trip to East Lancashire from Wales having reached this stage of the competition for the first time in their history.

Rovers were dumped out of the tournament at this stage last term at home to Gillingham, and will hope lightning doesn't strike twice when the Welshmen visit.

This is Newport's third Youth Cup tie of the season having earned a narrow 4-3 victory over Uxbridge last month in round two, and beating Bridgwater Town 1-0 in the first round.

Having not featured for the Under-23s on Friday night, Isaac Whitehall is highly likely to start in defence for Sheron's side, whilst up front it's expected that the in form Chanka Zimba will lead the line.

The powerful forward scored twice in the excellent 3-0 win at Wolves last time out in the Under-18s Premier League, and will be hoping to do similar tonight in what will be his first taste of the FA Youth Cup having been an unused substitute in the defeat to Gillingham last season.

County come into the tie in poor league form having suffered five defeats in their last six domestic outings, the latest of which was a 7-0 reverse to Oxford United in the Youth Alliance League South West Division.

They currently sit bottom of the league with four wins and 11 defeats from their opening 16 games.

Kick-off this evening is at 7pm, with admission priced at £4 for an Adult ticket and £2 for a Concession.

Please note that Season Ticket holders, 1875 Club memberships and Junior Rovers memberships aren't valid for free entry.

Payment is taken on the turnstiles, with no advanced tickets available.

If you can't make it, we will provide live updates from the encounter via our social media channels.