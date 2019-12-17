Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Match Previews

FAYC preview: Rovers Under-18s v Newport County Under-18s

A look ahead to tonight's FA Youth Cup third round tie at Ewood Park

17 December 2019

Rovers make their 2019-20 FA Youth Cup bow tonight as Ewood Park plays host to a third round clash with Newport County.

County make the long trip to East Lancashire from Wales having reached this stage of the competition for the first time in their history.

Rovers were dumped out of the tournament at this stage last term at home to Gillingham, and will hope lightning doesn't strike twice when the Welshmen visit.

This is Newport's third Youth Cup tie of the season having earned a narrow 4-3 victory over Uxbridge last month in round two, and beating Bridgwater Town 1-0 in the first round.

Having not featured for the Under-23s on Friday night, Isaac Whitehall is highly likely to start in defence for Sheron's side, whilst up front it's expected that the in form Chanka Zimba will lead the line.

The powerful forward scored twice in the excellent 3-0 win at Wolves last time out in the Under-18s Premier League, and will be hoping to do similar tonight in what will be his first taste of the FA Youth Cup having been an unused substitute in the defeat to Gillingham last season.

County come into the tie in poor league form having suffered five defeats in their last six domestic outings, the latest of which was a 7-0 reverse to Oxford United in the Youth Alliance League South West Division.

They currently sit bottom of the league with four wins and 11 defeats from their opening 16 games.

Kick-off this evening is at 7pm, with admission priced at £4 for an Adult ticket and £2 for a Concession.

Please note that Season Ticket holders, 1875 Club memberships and Junior Rovers memberships aren't valid for free entry.

Payment is taken on the turnstiles, with no advanced tickets available.

If you can't make it, we will provide live updates from the encounter via our social media channels.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Academy

Gallery: Rovers Under-18s 3-1 Newport County Under-18s

6 Hours ago

Read full article

Academy

Date confirmed for FA Youth Cup

18 November 2019

A date has been set for Rovers’ FA Youth Cup third round tie against Newport County.

Read full article

Academy

County calling in the FA Youth Cup

12 November 2019

Rovers Under-18s have been handed a home tie in the third round of the FA Youth Cup against Newport County.

Read full article

Academy

Youth Cup clash confirmed

19 November 2018

Rovers can confirm our FA Youth Cup third round tie against Gillingham will be played on Wednesday 5th December, kick-off 7pm.

Read full article

Match Previews

Match Previews

Preview: Rovers Under-23s v Leicester City Under-23s

13 December 2019

Rovers return to action in Premier League 2 this evening with Ewood Park playing host for the visit of Leicester City.

Read full article

Match Previews

Preview: Swansea City v Rovers

11 December 2019

Rovers head to The Liberty Stadium looking to make it five consecutive victories in the division, and Tony Mowbray could well name an unchanged side for the fourth game in a row against Swansea City...

Read full article

Match Previews

Preview: Rovers v Derby County

7 December 2019

Rovers return to action at Ewood Park by going in search of a fourth successive Championship victory and  fourth home triumph in a row.

Read full article

Match Previews

Preview: Arsenal Under-23s v Rovers Under-23s

6 December 2019

Ben Gladwin is expected to get more minutes under his belt when Rovers Under-23s take on Arsenal's Under-23s this evening.

Read full article

View more