Mowbray provides Dack injury update

The boss has revealed that the playmaker will miss the rest of the 2019-20 campaign

4 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has revealed that Bradley Dack will miss the rest of the season with a serious knee injury.

Ticket News

Special offer extended!

23 December 2019

After getting stretchered off in the draw with Wigan Athletic on Monday night, scans have now revealed the extent of the 25-year-old’s injury.

The Rovers talisman has suffered an injury to the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee following an innocuous incident at Ewood Park against the Latics.

And although the playmaker will miss the rest of this campaign, Mowbray is backing the star to return stronger and better than ever.

“Dack’s unavailable now for a while, so we’ll have to find that creativity from someone else now,” he told iFollow Rovers following the draw with Birmingham City on Boxing Day.

“We’ve had a diagnosis, he’s had scans and it’s what we initially feared.

“He’s having his anterior cruciate ligament repaired within a week to ten days because he needs to let the swelling settle down.

“He’ll have a lengthy period out because of that ACL and will miss the rest of the season as well as maybe a month or two of next season.

“It’s a cruel blow for everyone of course, including the football club and Bradley in particular.

“Our thoughts go to him. The hard work, the rehabilitation, the hours, the work, that will begin once he’s had his operation.

“He’ll come back stronger, there’s no doubt about that, but it’s important to get his knee as strong as possible for when he returns.”

Everyone at Rovers will support Bradley and we wish him the very best in his recovery.


