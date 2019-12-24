Christmas cheer to those in need

Blackburn Rovers were delighted to support and spread some Christmas cheer to those less fortunate prior to Monday’s home game against Wigan Athletic.

Working in partnership with Sodexo, Blackburn Rovers Community Trust and local community charities, the club opened its doors to over 100 people in need – offering soup, sandwiches, mince pies, a warm drink, gift bags and someone to talk to in the club’s Strikers Lounge from 2.30pm-5.30pm.

Those who attended were then able to stay and watch the game against the Latics free of charge.

David Hayhurst, deputy CEO of Blackburn Rovers Community Trust, who was instrumental in organising the Winter Warmer event, said: “Christmas time isn’t just about spending time with your family, there are also a lot of people in need, who might be homeless, isolated, lonely or accessing food banks and we wanted to give something back to them.

“We see the lights on the Christmas trees and the smiles on people’s faces and we take it for granted, because for some people they can’t leave their house or they can’t feed their family, so it’s about showing them that we’re a community club and we care about our local community, to make sure that they have the best time possible this Christmas.”

Jimmy, who took advantage of the club’s generous offer, said: “This has been great. I’ve really enjoyed it. The club has done brilliantly today, they’ve kept everybody happy and they’ve done everything for everybody.

“It’s nice just to come here, forget about everything else, and look forward to a game of football. It’s brilliant.”