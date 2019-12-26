Skip to site footer
Christian keen to keep up Christmas cheer

The goalkeeper has kept four clean sheets in his last six games and has been crucial to Rovers' fine form

Just now

Christian Walton is hoping that the smiles remain on Rovers faces across the Christmas period.

In good form, Rovers go in search of extending their unbeaten run to eight games this afternoon when Birmingham City make the trip up the M6 to Ewood Park.

Walton's been a part of a mean defence in recent weeks, keeping four clean sheets in his last six games.

“I think the aim is to get in the play-offs and push around those places," he said ahead of the match.

“We know how hard this league is so to go on the run that we have done of late is tremendous from everyone pushing in the right direction.

“The lads who came in at Bristol City did really well so the competition is good all over the pitch and is healthy within the squad. Going in to Boxing Day it’s good to know everyone is raring to go.

“It’s another point in the right direction and Birmingham coming to our place won’t be easy for them as we’ve picked up some really good results here.

“We just need to be positive and confident with what we’ve been doing and take it in to that game.

“Going in to the Christmas period it’s vital to hit that time in good form.

"Another point against Wigan keeps us moving in the right direction. It’s nice to contribute and it’s been a good defensive unit and we keep working on things in training as a team and defensive line so need to continue that and keep up the progress.”

An ever-present as the last line of defence for Rovers this term, Walton says he's enjoying his time in East Lancashire.

“It’s not always easy for a goalkeeper at this level, you’re going to make mistakes and you’re going to have good and bad games but it’s about being balanced throughout the season and trying to keep a consistency and a good relationship with the lads in front which I feel I have done," he added.

"We need to keep it going. I’m enjoying my football here and long may it continue.”


