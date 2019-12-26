Card only lanes trial

A new initiative to help speed up the matchday experience for supporters will be trialled at today’s Boxing Day fixture against Birmingham City, with card only lanes introduced to two kiosks in the Ronnie Clayton Blackburn End stand.

Following the success of contactless payments within the stadium and the opening of Jack’s Fanzone at half time - to ease congestion in the concourse and provide another kiosk for supporters - it is hoped that a designated queue for those wishing to pay by card will decrease waiting times and make transactions more efficient.

Supporters are encouraged to take heed of signage for the card only lanes, that will be above the kiosks with a member of staff present advising on their location, and to ensure that they queue in the relevant line to their preferred payment method.