Boss gives Dack injury update

The playmaker was stretchered off in the second half of the draw against Wigan Athletic

Just now

Tony Mowbray is hopeful that an injury sustained to Bradley Dack isn't as bad as first feared.

The Rovers talisman was stretchered off in the second half of the 0-0 home draw with Wigan Athletic at Ewood Park on Monday night.

In an innocuous looking incident in front of the Riverside Stand, Dack fell to the ground in agony after attempting to keep the ball in play.

Following a sustained period getting an initial assessment from the Rovers physios, a stretcher was called to take off the 25-year-old.

And speaking afterwards, Mowbray says the scans will tell the full story on how long the Rovers top scorer will be out of action for.

“It doesn’t look good now, he has to go and get scanned," the boss revealed to iFollow Rovers.

“There’s a lot of emotion in our dressing room. He’s an emotional guy and the team are emotional because of how much pain and discomfort he is in.

“We’ll see in the next few days and we’ll pass on the information that we get, but at this moment it doesn’t look particularly good.

“He’s a great kid who loves football and that’s what’s upset him, because he sees a period of time where he’s not going to be able to play.

“He’s emotional, has his partner and team-mates around him, so we’ll see what the scans say. We’ll keep our fingers crossed and hope that it’s not as bad as first feared, but if it is then he’ll come back stronger.

“We’ll support him and be there with him every step of the way," he added.

“For Bradley, he’s a footballer who deserves to test his skills in the Premier League at some stage in his career because he’s so talented and loves football.

“We’re lucky to have him, he’s the life and soul of the dressing room and the lads look up to him.

“It will be a loss to us and the team because he has such a big impact on the team.”


