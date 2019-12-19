Skip to site footer
An anticipation and expectation ahead of every game

The boss says that confidence in the Rovers camp is high going into a busy Christmas schedule

6 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray says this week has been a time for his side to take stock and recover to ensure the team are ready for a busy Christmas schedule.

Ticket News

Ticket news: Wigan Athletic (H)

18 December 2019

In fine fettle, Rovers had another week to remember following victories over Derby County and Bristol City either side of a draw at Swansea City.

In blistering form, the boss says the team are ready to keep the momentum going in the right direction ahead of three games in six days, the first of which sees Wigan Athletic make the short trip to Ewood Park on Monday night.

“It’s been good for the group to have a break after the intensity of the last few weeks and spending four or five days away from their families," Mowbray admitted to iFollow Rovers ahead of the encounter with Paul Cook's side.

“It was a six hour trip down to Swansea and now we’ve had a big gulp of air before we go again. It’s been a good spell for us and we know what’s coming now with a number of games in a short period of time.

“The squad will have to be utilised and we have to try and pick the right teams for the games at home and the games away from home.

“It’s a period that we should be looking forward to with anticipation and expectation. We’ve given ourselves a real opportunity over the last month or so by winning football matches.

“We should be looking up now, looking at those top six spots. Let’s keep going and keep our feet on the floor, because it’s that hard work that’s allowed us to win football matches," he added.

“That must be continued. We know that we’re not extra special in this league but our work ethic, our drive and our determination helps us win tight games.

“That has to be the message as we move forward.”


