Club News

A game we should have won

The boss reflects on a frustrating afternoon against Birmingham City at Ewood Park

3 Hours ago

Not pretty, but a game we should have won

Tony Mowbray was frustrated to take just a point from the Boxing day clash with Birmingham at Ewood, with the boss believing that while the game was not a great spectacle, the three points were there for the taking.

Have you ever dreamt of leading the team out as the matchday mascot at an away game?

Holtby: Let's stay positive

2 Hours ago

Lewis Holtby cut a frustrated figure following the Boxing Day draw with Birmingham City, but insists the signs are reassuring that Rovers can continue their fine form.

Read full article

