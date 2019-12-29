A disappointing day at the office

Tony Mowbray was left frustrated and disappointed as Rovers' eight-game unbeaten run came to an end at the hands of Huddersfield Town.

A Danny Graham header handed Rovers an early advantage at the John Smith's Stadium in front of a sell out away support in Yorkshire.

But Danny Cowley's Terriers battled back, with Jon Stankovic's thumping header levelling things up for the hosts midway through the half.

A Steve Mounie scorcher turned out to be the match-winning moment with just under 20 minutes of normal time remaining, with the closest Rovers came to equalising arriving when Tosin Adarabioyo's header was clawed away by Kamil Grabara.

And speaking after the game, Mowbray was left gutted by the late defeat.

“It’s always disappointing to lose football matches, especially because it hasn’t happened to us in a while," the boss reflected to iFollow Rovers.

“I think for 20 minutes or so we were pretty dominant before they went back to front and went more direct.

“We had to try and adjust, and we’re left so disappointed with the goal we gave away in the first half because it’s so unlike us.

“We’ve got [Sam] Gallagher, Graham, Adarabioyo, [Darragh] Lenihan, Bradley Johnson, who are all big an powerful players, so to concede a goal like that is so disappointing and frustrating and shouldn’t have happened.

“We’re hugely disappointed because it should have been a game where we’d have been disappointed to have come away with a point, so to not get anything from it is very frustrating.

“They’ve been struggling a little bit this season and we had a chance before the opener through a scrappy opportunity. If we’d got a toe on it, and if there was a player like [Bradley] Dack with his instinct, it may have been poked in.

“At 2-0, in this stadium, it would have been a long way back for them. At 1-1 the stadium ignites, they’re shouting for every free kick, foul and corner, the pressure mounts.

“A big following came today and it’s disappointing for them."

A fairly even game was scrappy in large spells, and Mowbray admitted his side were foiled against an opponent who stodged the encounter up.

“It was a frustrating day for us against a team who didn’t allow us to play, they played on the front foot and pressurised us," he said.

“They have big centre halves and we couldn’t build anything up, with our best chance coming through Adarabioyo’s header that the ‘keeper saved.

“We could have won it 2-1, they could have won it 2-1, and they did.

“They got a break, got the crowd wrapped up in the game and they ended up winning it.”