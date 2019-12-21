Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

'A big point in the season for us'

Tosin Adarabioyo says life is good at Rovers following a string of excellent displays

3 Hours ago

There's not too many defenders in the Championship that are in finer form than Tosin Adarabioyo.

Ticket News

Ticket news: Wigan Athletic (H)

4 Hours ago

The on loan Manchester City defender has been pivotal to Rovers' recent run of results, which has seen the team shoot up the table to go within a point of the play-offs.

The 22-year-old has formed an outstanding partnership with Darragh Lenihan at the heart of defence, with the duo unbeatable when playing together.

Rovers have registered five wins from the last six outings with the pair together at the back, and Adarabioyo admits that he's enjoying his role in the team alongside the Republic of Ireland international.

“Myself and Darragh are doing very well and hopefully that can continue," he told iFollow Rovers ahead of Monday night's home clash with Wigan Athletic.

"The more we play with one another the better the relationship and understanding between us.

“This is a big point in the season for us with five games in 13 days. If we can get as many points as we can then we can put ourselves in a good position.

“I don’t look at home and away games because I don’t see why there should be any difference in the way we play. It’s 11 v 11 and there’s no reason why we can’t get the job done wherever we play.

“I remember when I first came here that the gaffer said that the play-offs are the target for us. I’m enjoying my playing time here so I hope it continues."

Arriving on loan from the Premier League champions in the summer, it was a stop-start beginning to Adarabioyo's Rovers career.

But following an injury-free run in the side, the giant centre back has shown his class and has quickly become a real favourite with the Rovers faithful.

“It was a slow start coming here after injury and having a setback in the Fulham game, but I feel good now," he added with a smile.

“I appreciate the support from the stands. It’s nice to be appreciated and I really like the chant that the fans have for me."


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Tosin: It's a positive camp

19 December 2019

Tosin Adarabioyo admits spirits in the Rovers squad are sky high following a six-game unbeaten run in the Championship.

Read full article

Club News

Boss: Top class Tosin has to stay grounded

5 December 2019

Despite impressive showings in the heart of the back line since arriving from Manchester City on loan, it's important for Tosin Adarabioyo to keep his feet firmly on the ground according to Tony...

Read full article

Club News

A blossoming partnership

2 December 2019

In the three games that Darragh Lenihan and Tosin Adarabioyo have played together in a back four, Rovers have won all of them.

Read full article

Community

Rovers past and present tackle racism at special seminar

15 November 2019

Blackburn Rovers Community Trust’s third annual Show Racism The Red Card seminar at Ewood Park provided a vitally important day of education in the fight against racism and prejudice, benefiting 100...

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Del back in contention

Just now

Tony Mowbray has revealed that Derrick Williams is back available for selection after returning to training this week.

Read full article

Club News

Refuelled and ready for battle

5 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray says an extra couple of days to prepare for the visit of Wigan Athletic has arrived at the perfect time for his team.

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: Warming up for Wigan

6 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

O Come All Ye Faithful

7 Hours ago

Following four home wins in a row, there's never been a better time to back the boys as we get set for a feast of festive football at Ewood Park.

Read full article

View more