There's not too many defenders in the Championship that are in finer form than Tosin Adarabioyo.

The on loan Manchester City defender has been pivotal to Rovers' recent run of results, which has seen the team shoot up the table to go within a point of the play-offs.

The 22-year-old has formed an outstanding partnership with Darragh Lenihan at the heart of defence, with the duo unbeatable when playing together.

Rovers have registered five wins from the last six outings with the pair together at the back, and Adarabioyo admits that he's enjoying his role in the team alongside the Republic of Ireland international.

“Myself and Darragh are doing very well and hopefully that can continue," he told iFollow Rovers ahead of Monday night's home clash with Wigan Athletic.

"The more we play with one another the better the relationship and understanding between us.

“This is a big point in the season for us with five games in 13 days. If we can get as many points as we can then we can put ourselves in a good position.

“I don’t look at home and away games because I don’t see why there should be any difference in the way we play. It’s 11 v 11 and there’s no reason why we can’t get the job done wherever we play.

“I remember when I first came here that the gaffer said that the play-offs are the target for us. I’m enjoying my playing time here so I hope it continues."

Arriving on loan from the Premier League champions in the summer, it was a stop-start beginning to Adarabioyo's Rovers career.

But following an injury-free run in the side, the giant centre back has shown his class and has quickly become a real favourite with the Rovers faithful.

“It was a slow start coming here after injury and having a setback in the Fulham game, but I feel good now," he added with a smile.

“I appreciate the support from the stands. It’s nice to be appreciated and I really like the chant that the fans have for me."