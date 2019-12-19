Skip to site footer
Kit yourself out this Christmas!

We've got huge savings on replica shirts in the lead up to the big day next week!

7 Hours ago

Christmas is the time for giving, so we're giving everyone 20% off replica shirts for a limited time only.

Looking for those late presents for a Rovers-mad loved one? You can pick up home, away and goalkeeper shirts for bargain prices.

With 20% off, you can save £10 on Adult replica home and away shirts, whilst there are big savings on Infant and Baby kits, too.

The full price list can be seen below:

Item Was Now
Adult home shirt £50 £40
Adult away shirt £50 £40
Adult goalkeeper shirt £55 £44
Junior home shirt £37 £30.40
Junior away shirt £37 £30.40
Junior goalkeeper shirt £45 £36
Infant kit £38 £30.40
Baby kit £35 £28

Browse the full collection at roverstore.co.uk and kit yourself out ahead of what's set to be a crucial second half of the season.

Don’t forget that Club Cash can be earned and redeemed on all retail purchases, to check your current balance visit my-rovers.co.uk.


