Blackburn Rovers Community Trust (Registered Charity No. 1117122) is fully committed to offering all members of the local community access to the highest quality programme of grassroots football, education, inclusion initiatives and awareness projects to encourage off-field participation, success and enjoyment using the crest and brand name of Blackburn Rovers Football Club.

The power of football to engage, enthuse and motivate people irrespective of age, gender and ethnicity is now recognised on many stages. As a vehicle through which community cohesion in its broadest terms of ‘narrowing the gap’ in health, education, aspirations and opportunity can be addressed, the local draw of Blackburn Rovers and the unrivalled power of the brand to bring additional credibility cannot be underestimated.

We are at all times keen to use the profile and brand of Blackburn Rovers Football Club to greatest effect, committed to developing a comprehensive and diverse range of community initiatives and partnership working practices to open up new avenues of life chances and make a positive difference to the lives of the people of Blackburn with Darwen and Lancashire.